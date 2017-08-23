Video: Coronation Street star Steven Arnold calls for people to join Phoebe Research 5k fun run

A former Coronation Street star who is now the patron of a local charity is calling on people to sign up for a 5km run.

Steven Arnold, who played Ashley Peacock in the popular soap, is calling on people to get involved the first Phoebe 5k Fun Run, which will take place at Rutland Water on October 1.

Phoebe Run

The run is being organised in aid of the Phoebe Research Fund, which was founded by Zoe Crowson and inspired by her young daughter Phoebe. The little girl suffers from RDEB epidermolysis bullosa.

Zoe and her fellow trustee Mark Thomas have been working hard to organise the event, one of the biggest to date in aid of the charity.

Zoe said: “There is so much to consider and we have been overwhelmed by the support of the local businesses. We now ask for as many runners and walkers to attend as possible.

“All entrants receive a medal sponsored by Pilot Fish and over 18s will be given a pint courtesy of Watling Street Brewery.”

Steven Arnold Photo: Nikki Noyce

Steven has been involved in supporting the charity since December 2016 when he made an appearance in a celebrity video campaign aimed at raising awareness of the little known disease. Steven has now been not only campaigning for additional runners to support the fund but also called upon a few familiar faces to create another awareness video.

Not only that, but a short documentary is being made to highlight the effects of the disease with Peterborough-based film producer Mark Noyce of Happy Pup Productions with Steven co-producing.

Phoebe Research Fund will also be hosting its third annual charity auction at The William Cecil Hotel, Stamford with guest speaker Eddie The Eagle. There are just a few spaces available at a suggested donation of £60 each which includes a three course meal.

For more details on the run visit www.phoebe5k.org.uk where you can enter. For more details on the charity go to www.phoeberesearch.org.uk