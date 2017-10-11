UPDATE: Southbound carriageway now open after fatal collision at Colsterworth closes the A1

The southbound carriageway of the A1 is now open following a fatal collision this morning on the A1 at Colsterworth which closed the road in both directions.

Just before 1am a collision took place between a car and a lorry on the northbound carriageway, which is believed to have caused fatal injuries to those travelling in the car.

Police say their investigation into the incident is in its early stages and the number of people who were travelling inside the car and their identities are still being established.

Two people who were travelling in the lorry have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The A1 has been closed in both directions from the Oakham turning and at Colsterworth. It is believed the road will be closed for some time as investigations take place and vehicle recovery is carried out.

Police says motorists should plan an alternative route before setting off or follow local diversions so that they can avoid the area.

If anybody saw either of the vehicles before the collision or witnessed the incident and have not already spoken to officers contact the police on 101 quoting incident 16 of October 11.