UPDATE FRIDAY 8.50PM: Major blaze at metal recycling plant in Bourne

Fire crews from three counties are tackling a huge blaze at metal recycling plant in Bourne tonight.

The blaze broke out at the B.W. Riddle site in South Fen Road, between Bourne and Tongue End, at about 5.30pm.

Ten crews of firefighters from Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Cambridgeshire are at the B.W. Riddle metal recycling plant in Bourne. Photo: SG250817-311TW.

Ten crews of firefighters from Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Cambridgeshire are at the site trying to contain the blaze.

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/Topxy2KtKQg

Plumes of smoke can be seen for miles around and residents are being advised to keep doors and windows shut.

Police have closed the South Fen Road between Tongue End and Bourne, with up to water pumps being used to try and put out the blaze.

