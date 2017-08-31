Trio drive across Europe for charity

A father from Bourne is driving around 1,660 miles across Europe to raise cash for charities which have supported his two sons who suffer from a rare degenerative condition.

Ben Rogers, aged 10, and his brother Sam, six, were diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a progressive muscle-wasting disease, around two years ago.

Rainbows Hospice in Loughborough have given the boys and their parents Owen and Anna support and counselling and to give back to the charity and to help Duchenne UK the number one funder for research into the condition in the UK, Owen, his friend Nigel Bullen and his brother-in-law Shaun Sparrow will be driving from Dover to Luxembourg and back as part of the Screwball Rally event.

The trio aim to complete the journey in five days, using an 03 plate Rover 75 car owned by Nigel which, although it has been parked in a field for the past two years and not been used, is roadworthy.

Owen, 42, said: “When a lot of people do fundraising they do a marathon run. This is something different. It is a different way of raising money. It seemed like a good thing for us to do and to raise money along the way.”

“They [Rainbows Hospice] will always be there for us in the future. They will be there when things get harder.”

Along the route, Owen, Nigel, 41 and Shaun, aged 48, will be passing through Nancy in France, Lake Como and Liechtenstein.

The two boys, who live with their parents and sister, Lily, aged 8, attend Bourne Abbey CE Primary Academy.

Suffering with the condition has meant that Ben struggles with walking and Owen is slower than other children his age.

Owen said that another reason he is taking part in the event is because he wanted to raise awareness of the condition.

“It [Duchenne muscular dystrophy] isn’t well known but it is the biggest genetic disorder that affects boys. It affects one in 3,500 boys,” he said.

The men have enlisted a variety of Bourne business to sponsor their trip such as George’s Fish Bar and the Bakkavor salad factory and their logos are emblazoned across the car.

Sponsors are still needed for the trio’s trip - if you would like to be one email Owen at owenrogers@btinternet. com