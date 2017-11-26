Treasure hunt to raise cash for Ryley, 15

Villagers organised a Halloween themed treasure hunt to raise almost £500 for a 15-year-old Baston teenager who suffered a life-changing brain injury.

Ryley Briston, a former promising sprinter at Nene Valley Harriers Athletics Club, spent four months at a rehabilitation centre in Surrey after he was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation in 2016.

Funds raised from the treasure hunt which involved clues hidden around the village, is set to go towards Ryley’s care.

Lisa Squires, of Baston Events, which organised the treasure hunt, said the event was organised because villagers wanted to come together to support Ryley.

She said: “We wanted to do it becuase he is a boy in the village and his life changed overnight.”

The treasure hunt included games such as apple bobbing

To make a donation towards a fund set up to help with Ryley’s rehabilitation visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pete-callcut

Our photo above shows, from left, Lisa Squires, Gillian Sloss, Ryley Briston, Steph Balderson and Mel Briston.

Photo: Lee Hellwing