Travel around Lincs for only a pound

A one-way ticket for your choice of destination in South Holland and Lincolnshire will cost just a pound for every Monday in August, Lincolnshire County Council has announced.

Call Connect will begin a new programme to entice customers to choose their buses as their way around town.

The bus travels around lincolnshire and can be booked with a one-way ticket costing just £1 every Monday.

The scheme is expected to begin on Monday, August 7 with bookings throughout the month of August open now.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for Highways and Transport, said: “Our latest survey showed that 98 per cent of passengers were happy with the service, so, as a big thank you, we’re offering single tickets for just £1 every Monday in August.

“Whether you’re visiting friends, heading to the shops or on your way to work, you can get there at a bargain price.

“So if you’ve not yet discovered CallConnect, now’s the ideal time to do so.”

Visit http://www.lincsinterconnect.com/bookonline/