Two men die in A1 Colsterworth collision

Two men were killed this morning when their car was in a collision with a lorry on the A1 at Colsterworth.

The collision involved a curtain-sided heavy goods vehicle and the car just before 1am.

A man aged 41 and a woman aged 36 were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain in custody.

Lincolnshire Police said it was still in the process of informing family members and will provide further details when this has been completed.

The A1 was closed in both directions after the incident. The southbound carriageway was opened this afternoon and the northbound earlier this evening.

If anybody saw either of the vehicles before the collision or witnessed the incident and have not already spoken to officers, contact the police on 101 quoting incident 16 of October 11.