Time to audition for role at Tolethorpe

After another highly successful season, with more than 34,000 people enjoying a performance at the Rutland Open Air Theatre, the Stamford Shakespeare Company is already looking ahead to 2018.

Next year promises to be just as busy, with three productions to keep audiences entertained throughout the season, which runs from June 12 to September 1 - The Merchant of Venice; The Merry Wives of Windsor and non-Shakespeare play The School for Scandal, a comedy by Richard Brinsley Sheridan.

The company is actively seeking actors for these plays.

Auditions take place on Sunday, October 29, and the weekend of November 4 and 5, and everyone is welcome, no matter what their previous experience. All that’s needed is passion and dedication.

Marketing and theatre manager David Fensom said: “The opportunity to be part of a production at Tolethorpe Hall is a real privilege. As an actor you have the joy of a four-week run of performances which, though demanding, has many rewards: performing on stunning purpose-built sets, wearing beautiful custom-made costumes, standing on a stage like no other, in front of 600 people a night. What more could any aspiring actor wish for?”

And it is not just actors who are needed. The success of every season depends on many more people, all contributing an enormous amount of hard work to produce the three plays. So if you’re not keen on being on the stage, why not get involved backstage, or perhaps help with sound and light operation?

It’s all hands on deck, and off, for 2018.

For more information on the company visit: www.stamfordshakespeare.co.uk or to find out more about getting involved, call Lynnette Ford on 01780 754381 (Monday to Wednesday Weds) or e-mail David Fensom on david@stamfordshakespeare.co.uk