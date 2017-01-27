‘Time’s flown by’, say Bourne couple celebrating golden wedding anniversary

When Pop and Janet Baxter celebrate their golden wedding anniversary this weekend, they will raise a glass to NHS staff who helped them reach the milestone.

The couple, who live in St Paul’s Gardens, Bourne, are planning to mark 50 years of marriage with a family night out at Peterborough Greyhound Stadium on Saturday.

Janet and Pop Baxter on their wedding day in 1967

Married at St John’s Church in Morton on January 28, 1967, Pop, 74 and Janet, 73, have two grown-up sons and three teenage grandchildren.

They first met aged five at school in the village and both lived in The Crescent. They both went on to attend Bourne’s secondary modern school, now Bourne Academy.

The couple are known for rarely spending any time apart – always going shopping and to social events as a pair.

But in August 2015, Pop suffered a heart attack and spent four weeks in hospital where he underwent a quadruple bypass.

Now recovered, Pop is full of praise for medical staff locally and at Papworth Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Pop said: “I cannot fault the NHS. The care I received was superb and without it I might not have been here for my golden wedding anniversary.”

Pop was an HGV driver for three decades before joining the maintenance team at Warners Printers in Bourne where he worked for 10 years prior to his retirement.

Janet worked in dry cleaning after leaving school before taking a career break to raise her children.

She later spent 30 years as a teaching assistant at Willoughby School and the couple were invited to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2004 in recognition of her service.

Janet said: “We never go anywhere without each other. If anyone saw one of us on our own, they’d wonder what was wrong.

“We’ve been very happy and are looking forward to celebrating our anniversary with family. It doesn’t seem like 50 years – it’s flown by. I can’t believe it.”