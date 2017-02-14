Three collisions this morning on icy roads

Officers from Lincolnshire Police have been busy responding to a number of road traffic collisions this morning.

A warning was issued urging motorists to take care on icy roads, but some sadly were involved in collisions.

Police were called to a crash between a car and a lorry on the A6121 near Carlby at around 8am this morning. It is not thought anyone was hurt.

Just after 8am officers were also alerted to a collision between two cars on the A15 between Langtoft and Market Deeping. Minor injuries were reported.

There was also a collision on the A1175 Uffington Road, between Tallington and Uffington, at 8am. Nobody was hurt in that crash.

A number of other incidents were reported across the county.