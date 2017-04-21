Thieves hit businesses on Easter Sunday

Two business managers have been left devastated after burglars targeted their premises during Easter.

At around 11.10pm on Sunday, thieves broke into The Central Restaurant cafe in Red Lion Square, Stamford and snatched takings and tips to the value of £1,400 in a raid which was captured on CCTV.

Petorama owner, Emanay Peters with staff member Ryan Goodsell who is Emanay's partner. By Lee Hellwing.

Manager of the Central Restaurant cafe Hasan Okte said: “I thought Stamford was a very safe place but I do not feel safe anymore. I won’t be putting money in the shop and will be getting an alarm in the building. I will have to get a big safe.”

To gain entry to the cafe, thieves broke a front door lock before stealing cash from tills and 20 bottles of Stella Artois.

The burglars also broke the lock in the cafe’s office before stealing tips staff had accumulated over the Easter weekend and the businesses insurers will not cover costs of what was taken or the damage.

And on Sunday between 12pm and Monday at 10am, Petorama pet shop in Bourne was broken into, with thieves taking £500 from a safe, four pet cameras worth £100 each and an unknown quantity of cash from Bourne Animal Welfare, PDSA and RSPCA charity boxes.

Thieves entered Petorama by removing a window of The Dog House, a dog grooming salon, which is part of the pet shop, before prizing open a door which leads to Petorama.

Owner of Petorama, which is in West Street Bourne, Emanay Peters, 23, said: “They have made me feel quite sick that they were in here. We are not a gold mine, we are just a small business.

“It has scared me because, we do not have an issue with anybody - we are just a pet shop. I do not expect people to steal from a pet shop.

“It is absolutely sick stealing off a charity. People who shop in my shop put that money in the charity boxes to help animals and now they have taken the money.”

Around £500 worth of damage was caused in the break-in and Emanay said she has been rocked by the news that her insurance company will not cover the cost of repairs or of what was stolen.

Emanay added that she plans to install an alarm system and CCTV to prevent further incidents at a cost of around £1000 which she will struggle to cover.

It is not known if the thefts were connected. If you can help police with their inquiries, call 101.