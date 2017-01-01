The Open Door Centre in Deeping St James is in the running for kitchen cash boost

A Deeping St James-based project has been shortlisted in the third Stoves Community Kitchens campaign and is now in line to win thousands of pounds worth of cooking appliances.

The £20,000 Community Kitchens fund, set up by British cooking brand Stoves, is aimed at placing the kitchen at the heart of local communities and helping projects to transform their facilities.

Almost 200 nominations flooded in from across the country before being whittled down to a shortlist of ten.

Among the shortlisted projects is The Open Door Centre, a Baptist church which provides facilities for local people, including parents, children and the elderly. The church is home to a number of clubs and community groups, including dance classes, neighbourhood policing forums, and child minder groups.

Success in the campaign will allow The Open Door Centre to update its appliances, many of which are more than 20 years old, giving the church the opportunity to improve the facilities for its many community groups.

Jonathan Casley, managing director of Stoves’ parent company Glen Dimplex Home Appliances, said: “Preparing and sharing food brings people together so a kitchen is often an important part of a community space, but they can be expensive to set up and maintain. Community Kitchens was designed to help these projects and we have again been overwhelmed with excellent entries.”

The public vote, conducted via the Stoves Facebook page at wshe.es/ScA1kZgd is open until Sunday, January 8. Full details of all the shortlisted projects can also be found at www.stoves.co.uk/community-kitchen/