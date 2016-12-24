‘The Great Cardiac Bake Off’ raises funds for rehabilitation group

Members of a support group for people with heart problems have raised £420 for new equipment by hosting a bake sale.

Lincolnshire Community Health Services runs a cardiac rehabilitation group which meets weekly at The Centre at Elsea Park, in Bourne.

Patients embark on an exercise programme with heart-healthy educational talks incorporating the benefits of exercise, healthy eating, stress management, emergency life support, the causes of heart disease and heart support group information.

On December 14, members hosted The Great Cardiac Bake Off to raise money to purchase new equipment to use at the exercise classes.