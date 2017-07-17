Teen wins GB bronze in transplant games

A talented youngster scooped a bronze medal as he competed for Great Britain in the World Transplant Games.

Alex Gibbs, 14, took to the court with doubles partner Robert Collins in Malaga, Spain.

They faced tough competition and came a creditable third overall in the event which ran between June 25 and July 2.

Julie Gibbs, his mum, said: “We were very thrilled to find that Alex had been choosen for the games.

“He was really proud to represent his country.

“He was very pleased to win a medal.”

Alex also competed in the singles badminton competition but he failed to make a medal position.

The competition is the latest major achievement for Alex was diagnosed with the incurable dense deposit disease which effects the kidneys when he was four.

The Bourne Grammar School pupil required dialysis between the ages of six and ten.

At times the treatment was at home and at other times it was in the Queen’s Medical Centre, in Nottingham.

At times he was very weak and required hospital care for weeks if his blood pressure was not under control.

Then on January 17 2013, Alex, of Baston, had a transplant which helped tackle his problems.

He will still most likely need another transplant.

His love of badminton also helped the youngster to cope with his illness.

Julie said: “He played badminton while on holiday when he was younger and he really enjoyed it.

“So we decided to try to find him a club to play for.

“He plays for a club in the Deepings and one at school.

“I think he was pleased that there was something he could do better than his sisters Emma, 17, and Georgia, 19.”

Alex originally took part in the British Transplant Games for the children’s hospital, at the Nottingham hospital.

He competed at Sheffield, Bolton, Newcastle and Liverpool.

It was his perfomance at Liverpool last year that saw him selected for the World Transplant Games.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland topped the medal table in Malaga with 360 medals.