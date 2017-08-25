Tea party raises £1,000 for trust

A Bourne woman raised more than £1,000 for charity through a tea party held on the birthday of her husband who died after battling a rare neurological condition.

Mick Crofts, who suffered from Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), died aged 70 on December 30 last year.

His loving widow, Carole, 62, organised the tea party at her Maple Gardens home on August 2 in aid of the MSA Trust, the UK’s support and information service for people with MSA, as she desperately wants to help other sufferers of the condition.

Floods of people packed into Carole’s garden for the event, including her friends and neighbours she had never even met.

“It was a really well supported day and I was more than happy with the result,” she said.

“We had a lot turning up throughout the day - there was a steady stream throughout.

“We decided to do it because it is so rare and we need to raise awareness. We decided to do this MSA tea party on his birthday in memory of Mick to try and support the trust.

“The Trust rely on people like myself who have been involved in MSA to fund nurses for MSA.

“We need to raise awareness, it is so unheard of. It is a dreadful condition.”

The event raised a grand total of £1,046 and Carole said she is “staggered” that so much money was made.

“It is absolutely amazing that they managed to raise so much money. It was really well supported by many family, friends, neighbours and shopkeepers,” she said.

The event included a variety of activities such as a tombola, a cake stall and a ‘name the dog’ competition.

What’s more, Tesco superstore in Bourne provided a raffle with prizes and its community champion Vivien Hamilton even helped out with the running of the event.

Carole explained: “She [Vivien] was generally helping out with whatever needed doing on the day. She was great.”