Take care over improvements

Lincolnshire Trading Standards is reminding residents to think carefully when taking on workmen and to only select those who are known to do a good job.

The advice comes as spring marks a popular time for home revamps and improvements. It is hoped the tips will help residents avoid getting conned this spring.

Kirsty Toyne, principal trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council said: “Spring provides plenty of opportunities for unscrupulous traders to con residents into buying their services, whether this is mowing lawns, cleaning gutters, replacing roofs or resurfacing driveways. Common tactics used by these rogue traders have included professional-looking advertising, cold-calling, and high-pressure selling.”

Trading Standards advises people to get at least three written quotes to compare and to use reputable companies that are recommended or are part of an approved trader scheme.

If you suspect a rogue doorstep trader, call the Citizens Advice consumer service on 03454 040 06 or police on 101.