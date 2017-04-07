Take air quality serious by switching off vehicle engines in the Deepings

Drivers in the Deepings and Bourne are being ask to turn off their engines while in traffic queues and help improve air quality.

The appeal has been made by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) and applies whenever drivers are stationary, loading or waiting at the roadside.

In its appeal, SKDC told driver that running engines unnecessarily while stationary pollutes the environment, but turning off and restarting causes less pollution.

Ian Yates, SKDC’s Executive Manager for Environment, said: “You can contribute as a driver by switching off your engine if it looks like you could be waiting for more than a minute.

“Modern cars use virtually no extra fuel when they are restarted without pressing the accelerator so you won’t waste lots of fuel switching the engine back on.

“So be smart and stop/start your engine when stationary in traffic as an idling engine can have a detrimental effect on human health.”

Leaflets are being distributed by SKDC to drivers around the area explaining the need to switch engines off, including estimates that idle engines cost drivers up to £53 a year through wasted fuel and money.

It also increases wear and tear on engines, adds to repair bills and can produce up to twice as many exhaust emissions as an engine in motion.