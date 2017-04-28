Susan’s tasty Easter treats help hospital

Easter treats created by a former Stamford teacher have helped raise £850 for a hospital’s breast unit.

Susan Futter, who worked at St George’s Primary School in Stamford, was diagnosed with breast cancer in September last year.

To say thank you for the care she has received at Peterborough City Hospital, Susan decided to raise cash for the cancer care unit by selling Easter themed chicks and bunnies she made, each hiding a creme egg inside.

Susan, 65, whose treatment is continuing at the hospital, said she was overwhelmed by the support for her fundraising scheme.

Originally she planned to make 50 eggs to raise £100, but orders flooded in for more as word of her project spread, and she and helpers ended up making at least 375.

Susan said she was grateful for the support of local businesses, friends and family.

These included:

l Supermarkets Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons who donated creme eggs.

l Ewe wool shop in Stamford Walk, which donated materials.

l Greensleaves Florist at Stamford Garden centre, and Natalie Dams beauty shop in St John’s Street, where the gifts were on sale.