Sun shines on busy car and bike event

Visitors packed onto the Wellhead Field and enjoyed glorious sunshine at Bourne Classic Car and Bike Carnival.

More than 500 classic vehicles from around the country were on show at the annual event, which took place on Sunday, and was attended by an estimated 3,000 people.

As they basked in the sunshine, crowds were tapping their feet to live acts including Revolver, Bourne Tuneless Choir and 14-year-old singer, Tabi Gervis, of Rippingale, who is set to appear on ITV’s The Voice Kids, the children’s version of The Voice, next month.

There was also street entertainment, fairground rides, food stalls and a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, which included aircraft used in the Second World War such as Spitfires and Hawker Hurricanes.

Joanne Dolby, of event organisers Bourne Events Team, said: “It was very well attended. I just want to say thank you to everyone that attended and exhibited. The whole town was buzzing.

“All the bands went down really well. I cannot say there was one really great band because they all went down well.

“The highlight was the cars and bikes, the stage and the fair rides, adding that the Battle of Britain flypast was “excellent”.

Although there was blistering heat on Sunday, the first aid tent at the event, provided by Lives first responders, did not have to treat lots of people.

A huge selection of different vehicle makes and models were on show at the festival, such as Volkswagen camper vans, Morris Minors and MGs from the North Kesteven MG Owners Club.

Guests were able to feast their eyes on replica cars such as Ford GT40s and kit cars with Citreon bodies.

If that wasn’t enough, crowds also enjoyed a wide variety of trade stalls, face painting and fancy dress. And hunger was kept at bay thanks to a hog roast and barbecue.

