Streets of Morton filled with fun

The streets of Morton were filled with fun at the weekend.

Morton Street Fair on Saturday included stalls and live music from acts in the area such as Revolver and Rosemary Armstrong.

There was also a flypast by The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight which saw planes like a Lancaster Bomber swoop over the village, and a flower display at St John the Baptist Church.

The event was held in conjunction with Morton C of E School’s fair which raised £1,300 for a project to build a trim trail at the school, and included a barbecue and a ‘soak the teacher’ activity, much to the delight of pupils.

Richard Wells of organisers the Morton and Hanthorpe 2000+, said: “It seemed to go very well, there was a good turnout from both people from the village and further afield. Everyone appeared to be very busy. Stall holders reported they had a very good day which is very positive. The event was on a par with our best year.

“It was sunny and bright and there was very good weather.”

Children were kept entertained at the street fair with a bouncy castle, while creative types were able to enjoy an art display.

Many groups from the area had stalls at the street fair including the Girl Guides, Bourne Lions and Women’s Institute, while bargain hunters were catered for with a car boot sale.

The Bourne Lions raised £96.20 at the event and have donated it to the Morton and Hanthorpe 2000+’s fund to buy a defibrillator for Morton.

The school fair also included face painting and plenty of foot tapping thanks to a performance from the school’s samba band and Ark Liners line dancing group.

George Trafford, headteacher of the school, said: “It was a very good day enjoyed by all and there was lots of good money raised towards our project.”