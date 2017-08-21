Store helps after vandals target pool

Staff at the Co-op store on Bourne’s Elsea Park have handed over a cheque for £200 to Bourne Outdoor Pool.

The store selected the pool, which is run by volunteers, as one of its community causes to fundraise for and staff from the shop even helped get the pool ready for its Summer opening. And after hearing about vandalism at the pool in recent weeks, they were keen to help and organised some extra fundraising which raised the cash. It was handed over last week and staff Jane Clare and Kathy Merryshaw are pictured above presenting the cheque to Paula Biggadike and Mandy Delaine-Smith, from the pool.

Paula, left, said: “What they’ve been doing for us is absolutely fantastic and we couldn’t be more grateful for their support.”

Photo: Lee Hellwing