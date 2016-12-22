Stamford’s branch of Greggs set to close its doors

Stamford’s branch of bakery chain Greggs is to close in the new year.

The store, at 18 High Street, is expected to shut its doors at the end of January, although the exact date has not been confirmed to the Mercury.

A Greggs spokesperson said: “We can confirm that this shop will be closing due to the landlord’s redevelopment plans and are working with our team members to identify alternative opportunities where possible.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for their loyalty over the last 22 years.”

Formerly a Bakers Oven store, it was rebranded by parent company Greggs in 2008.