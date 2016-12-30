Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society competition winners revealed

The December meeting of the Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society combined seasonal celebrations with the competition for Print of the Year.

The competition was judged by Malcolm English who provided positive and encouraging comments on all the images. Entries covered the full range of subjects including landscapes, portraits, travel, wildlife and still life.

Bringing home supper, by Tom Carlill

The cup was won by Sue West with a striking image of argan oil workers in Morocco - a worthy winner.

In second place was Tom Carlill’s superbly framed head-on shot of a flying puffin and in third and fourth places were John Hillier and Dave Baxter, with twilight images of Cowes pier and City Hall, London.

In the society’s annual awards ceremony cups were awarded by Malcolm English to winning members.

As well as Sue West receiving the Print of the Year Cup, Gordon Brown took the Best Landscape Cup and Wally Lodge received the Cup for Best Portrait. Cups were also awarded to David Townshend for winning both the single and group competitions, and the Chairman’s Cup was given to David Harris for his continued excellent work as society treasurer.

South Bank, by Dave Baxter

Visitors and new members are welcome. Visit www.stamford-photosoc.org.uk or contact secretary Dave Baxter 01780 751849 for further details of the club’s monthly meetings.