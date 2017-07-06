South Kesteven strategic director becomes President of the Planning Officers Society

A strategic director at the district council has been elected president of a national society.

South Kesteven District Council’s Strategic Director, Steve Ingram, has been elected President of the Planning Officers Society, the organisation representing England’s public sector planners.

The role will bring Steve, who joined SKDC three years ago, into contact with the top echelons of planning decision-makers in England, including senior civil servants and Minister of State for the Department for Communities and Local Government, Alok Sharma MP.

Commenting on his appointment at the Society’s annual general meeting, Steve said: “It is a real honour to be elected by my fellow planners and to have the opportunity to work with the best planners in the country.

“My presidency also provides an opportunity for me to showcase the best practice here within South Kesteven District Council, such as our Garden Village development and the pro-active approach to development of our new Local Plan.”

Steve’s chosen theme for his year as President is ‘Planning is for us all’. He explained: “Planning is about things that really matter to people. It influences and impacts upon everybody’s daily lives - where we live, how we work, how we access our local services and above all how we all experience the world around us.”

Steve is a chartered town planner with more than 25 years’ experience of working in local government. He joined the council in July 2014 as its Strategic Director Development and Growth with specific responsibility for leading on the Council’s ambitious spatial and economic growth agendas.

He is also a Member of the Royal Town Planning Institute, a Director of POS Enterprises and Gravitas Housing Ltd and was latterly an expert advisor to Lord Taylor’s review of national planning practice guidance.

Coun Matthew Lee, Leader of South Kesteven District Council, said: “We would like to congratulate Steve on his well-deserved appointment. It is testament both to Steve’s work and a credit to the District Council that a member of our team should be leading his peers in an area that is so important to the future of our district.”