Slimming World consultants have the magic touch, says TV’s Stephen Mulhern

Slimming World consultants from across the area have got the magic touch when it comes to weight loss in 2017, according to TV presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Teams, who run Slimming World groups in Stamford Rutland and Bourne, were delighted to get a chance to cuddle up to Stephen when he presented the annual Slimming World Awards. He co-hosted the event with the organisation’s founder and chairman Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

Stephen meets Rutland consultants Sheida Esfandiari, Michelle Woolman-Lane and Sheryl Kearney

Sheida Esfandiari, who took over the Uppingham group a year ago after losing two stone at the group, said meeting Stephen was a wonderful way to round off a great year for Slimming World.

She said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our members. They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their dream come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more.

“It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy and confidence, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“Every week we feel so lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and we felt very honoured to represent our Slimming World groups when we met Stephen.

“He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people and how it changes their lives, so meeting him has re-inspired us and now we feel super motivated to support even more people in Rutland to lead healthier, happier lives in 2017.”

Sheida was there with Sheryl Kearney, who runs groups in Oakham.

Jenny Summers, who runs a Slimming World group at Bourne Abbey Church Hall, every Tuesday and Darby and Joan Hall, in Bourne every Wednesday, was also there with Cheryl Hall, who runs groups in the Deepings.

Stephen, who presents Catchphrase, Britain’s Got More Talent and Big Star’s Little Stars, said he was thrilled to meet the Slimming World Consultants at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “I’m known for my magic tricks and there was definitely magic in the air at the Slimming World Awards.”

