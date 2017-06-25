Sleeping rough to raise £200 for charity

Youngsters slept homeless outside a supermarket to help raise £200 for charity.

Members of the Deeping Explorer Scouts slept outside Tesco, in Market Deeping, for Hope into Action.

The ten teenagers and three group leaders used donated sheets and duvets and cardboard on the night to keep warm.

They raised the money for the Peterborough-based charity which helps the homeless by sponsorship.

Cindy Lee, assistant Explorer Scout leader group, said: “We hope it raised the youngster’s awareness of being homeless.

“They were totally exposed in the shop doorway just as a homeless person would be living on the street.

“It was pretty scary and we felt pretty vulnerable.

“It was not a restful experience but it was certainly an experience.”

The group were camped outside Tesco between 9pm on Friday, June 9, until 7.30am the next day.

The donated bedding is to be given to the charity too in order to help with its work amongst the homeless.

By sleeping rough the teenagers , aged between 14-18 years, also worked towards their Global Issue Challenge Award.

They had previously been visited by Ed Walker, executive director of the charity, who outlined the charity’s work.

Hope into Action works with churches to fight homelessness.

It initially helped those in Peterborough but it has now branched out nationally.

The charity currently has 60 tenants in 38 houses in 12 cities on its books.

Staff at the good cause also seek to provide work experience and outside support for the homeless.

Mr Walker said: “The money raised by the group will be spent on giving the homeless people a home.

“The money is desperately needed as we need every penny we can get to survive.

“The group’s empathy about what it is like to be homeless will have increased by this experience.”