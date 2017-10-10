SKDC’s economic business summit reveals plans for new digital hub in Stamford and a festival in Bourne

Plans for a new digital hub in Stamford were revealed at an economic business summit organised by South Kesteven District Council last night (Monday).

The event held at Stoke Rochford Hall and attended by more than 180 guests from the business community saw district council leader Matthew Lee (Con) announce a string of ambitious plans to boost the economy by £1.2bn by 2040, as part of a new strategy called InvestSK.

Coun Lee told the audience that it was “time to stop talking about change and start delivering it” but said it could not be achieved without the support of businesses, adding: “We shouldn’t be passive and wish you good luck. We can partner with you.”

Amongst the announcements made was the creation of a new digital hub, which will be built in the Cattle Market in Stamford in a new “iconic building”, in partnership with incubation firm Haatch, which already has a base in Wharf Road. The new digital hub will provide 300 desks. Coun Lee promised that the new building would be one that is “right” for Stamford, working with groups including Stamford Civic Society. Haatch’s chief executive Scott Weavers-Wright was there at the event.

Coun Lee also said a new office facility would be created in Bourne town centre for microbusinesses to use and a new 10,000sqft office facility would also be created in the Deepings. Coun Lee confirmed talks were at the “final stages” with a tenant who wanted to take 50 per cent of that space in the Deepings.

Coun Lee also committed to a new festival in Bourne in addition to continuing to develop the Stamford Georgian Festival, Deepings Literacy Festival and Grantham’s Gravity Fields Festival. Although plans for the Bourne festival are at a very early stage and ideas are still being floated around, Coun Lee said he envisaged that it would be a motorsport festival building on the town’s rich history.

Other promises included a commitment to revitalise the markets in Bourne, the Deepings and Grantham; and plans for “town centre living” above retail shops. He also promised new leisure facilities in the Deepings and Stamford and investment in the leisure faciliies in Bourne and Grantham.

