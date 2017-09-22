Skatepark plans given approval by councillors

Plans for a £250,000 skatepark in Bourne were passed after receiving a flood of support from councillors.

The plans for the hotly-anticipated Dimension Skatepark on the Abbey Lawn, which will cater for rollerskaters, BMX riders and scooter users, were approved at a packed South Kesteven District Council development management committee meeting on Tuesday after 11 out of 12 councillors voted in favour of them.

The idea for the skatepark was first thought of 27 years ago but plans have been knocked back several times.

Despite the plans being passed, several of the 10 public speakers voiced strong opposition to them due to concerns the skatepark could create increased traffic, parking issues, noise and antisocial behaviour.

Nelly Jacobs, of applicants Dimension Skatepark group, said after the meeting: “We did a lot of research before we submitted the application. We wanted to make sure that our application included everything it needed to have a chance. We talked to various professionals and planning officers.”

Zak Pinchin, spoke in favour of the plans at the meeting. He said: “I have been a skate park user since I have been in primary school.

“I think people see skateboarding as a passing phase but since I have been in primary school it has been growing more and more.”

Others speaking in favour included Bourne mayor Paul Fellows, who said:“I am actually ashamed of the provision that our council [town council] provides for the people of Bourne and those from outside it.

“I would be very hard pushed to find an objection on planning grounds to this application and if there is an objection I would like to hear it.”

But Bourne resident Helen Roberts said the skatepark would cause parking issues on Coggles Causeway and Victoria Place and traffic issues on the roads around Abbey Lawn.

She said: “The people coming to the skatepark will be coming in cars quite a lot of the time especially in the school holidays.”

Before work can start, the skatepark group need to raise the £250,000 to build the facility, and plan to apply for grants.

To donate send a cheque to Mrs Nelly Jacobs, at 21 Hazelwood Drive, Bourne, PE10 9SZ.