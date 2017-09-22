Sexual consent awareness to be highlighted

Sexual assault support workers in Lincolnshire are warning that knowledge of consent issues is worryingly low.

As the latest #NoMore partnership campaign starts, there are warnings that more people risk committing serious sexual offences, unless they fully understand the issues around consent.

Hayley Child, sexual violence and abuse strategy coordinator for Lincolnshire, said: “If someone is too drunk or incapable of consent, having sex with them is rape. We do find that some people have a relaxed attitude to what they see as ‘just taking advantage of someone’ or they believe that ‘these things happen’ perhaps after a night out.

“The reality is that both people need to fully consent to sex, or it is rape.”

As well as raising awareness of consent issues, agencies are encouraging people who have been sexually assaulted to report incidents – recent or historical – to the police.

Detective Inspector Dan Boulter from the Emerald Team at Lincolnshire Police, said: “The Emerald team is a specialist dedicated resource investigating sexual assault and rape. We have an excellent conviction rate and we deal with people as individuals. If people come forward to report an incident, regardless of when it took place, they will be treated with the utmost care, respect and professionalism.”

The #NoMore campaign runs from Monday September 25 to Friday September 29 and aims to raise awareness of the issues around consent, sexual assault and rape in Lincolnshire. It is led by Lincolnshire County Council and Lincolnshire Police.

For more details see www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/nomore