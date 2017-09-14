Scarecrow festival is a big hit

A selection of famous faces could be seen in Dyke at the weekend.

The late Bruce Forsyth, Darth Vader and It the clown were just some of the scarecrows on display at Dyke Scarecrow Festival, which took place on Friday and Saturday.

Dyke Scarecrow Festival 2017. By Lee Hellwing.

Visitors to the event were able to enjoy a scarecrow trail around the village, a display of classic cars, games, food, and a beer tent.

Winner of the scarecrow competition was ‘Oh Bee-Hay- Ve!’ by Bethany Longland who was representing her family, while Tina Lovesey took second place for her SpongeBob SquarePants scarecrow.

Anne Irwin, secretary of event organisers, Dyke Village Hall management committee, said: “There are many people to thank for their hard work, support and creativity in addition the the committee and Scarecrow Festival sub committee, including members of Dyke WI, William Ash, Philip Sherwin, Monty Andrews, and relatives and friends of Steve Cartelle.

“It was striking to see how many families from the village brought their whole families, and dogs, to enjoy the music and dance in this intergenerational event.”

The event also included stalls, a dog show, live music from the Tuneless Choir, a children’s karate demonstration and a performance from LDC dance school, which performed numbers from The Wizard of Oz.

Dyke WI craft group offered items on a stall and there was also a selection of refreshments on offer including tea and cake and food from Gormazing.

Sponsors of the event included Bourne businesses Universal Fitness Centre and Claybourne’s Bathrooms and Tiling.