Rural funding day for Bourne and Deepings businesses

Businesses and community groups in the Deepings and Bourne can find out about rural grants at a funding event next week.

The event which will have information about the £2million LEADER grant finance programme takes place at Stoke Rochford Hall on Tuesday, July 18 between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

To qualify, projects must create jobs, develop a new or existing business, improve productivity and efficiency, increase tourism visitors or improve rural services and communities.

Coun Mike King, cabinet member for economy and development at South Kesteven District Council, said: “This is a great opportunity to access the first European funding this district has been offered and we are encouraging as many community groups and local businesses as possible to come along and find out more.

“The grant funding is available right across the district, except Grantham. as our rural economy, heritage, culture and sense of community are all vital to the well being of South Kesteven.

“We are doing all we can to ensure they grow along with the rest of our growth agenda.”