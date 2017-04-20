Some of the most able children in Year 5 at Malcolm Sargent Primary School in Stamford, Great Casterton Primary School, Empingham CE Primary School and Ryhall Primary School attended a ‘Rising Stars of Rutland Day at Casterton College Rutland.

The high-level work stretched and challenged their thinking in English, maths and science. Headteacher Carl Smith said: “it was a great opportunity for students in Year 5 to challenge their abilities and imaginations and find out what sort of work they’ll be doing at secondary level.

“We encourage our pupils to improve their progress across all subjects each term, no matter what their current level is and work with pupils at nearby schools to do the same.”