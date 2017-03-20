Rising star Ollie aims for glory at Winter Olympics

Talented young snowboarder Ollie Wilson is aiming for glory at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 11-year-old from Stamford only took up the sport two years ago but is already showing real potential.

Snowboarder Ollie Wilson, 11, at home in Stamford with parents Phill and Julie

Parents Phill, 49, and Julie, 47, take him to the indoor snow slope at Snozone Milton Keynes every Friday evening and are paying for monthly one-to-one coaching sessions with former pro Dave Seeley.

Ollie has now launched a fundraising campaign to help him secure a place on the British Ski and Snowboard Park and Pipe development programme.

He said: “I started skiing first at Tallington, then at an indoor slope in Castleford, and soon reached an advanced level.

“But I decided I wanted to swap to snowboarding and picked it up quickly.

“I love freestyle [performing tricks using rails, jumps and boxes] and have been working hard on it.”

British Ski and Snowboard is the governing body for snowsports and recently announced an ambitious long-term vision – aiming to become one of the world’s top five skiing and snowboarding nations by 2030.

To do that, it needs to identify and nuture young talent and Ollie, who is currently in Year 6 at Great Casterton Primary School, hopes to catch the eye of talent scouts this year.

Dad Phill, a project manager, said: “Ollie is already a great boarder and has so much potential. We want to our best to help along the way.

“Unfortunately, the major indoor snow slopes at Milton Keynes, Hemel Hempsted and Castleford are all a significant distance away so travelling there takes quite a lot of time and money.

“Other boarders of a similar age who happen to live closer might be marginally ahead of Ollie currently, so we are paying for one-to-one sessions with Dave Seeley to try and bridge that gap.”

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up with the initial goal of raising £1,500 to cover coaching fees. To make a donation, visit makeachamp.com/olliewilson

He is also on the lookout for sponsors and individuals who can help with photography and videography.

Ollie also has his own website to keep supporters up to date on his progress. Visit olliewilson.org.uk

Ollie is inspired by the success of Team GB snowboarders Jamie Nicholls – who finished sixth in the men’s snowboard slopestyle final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics; Billy Morgan; Aimee Fuller and Katie Ormerod and has been lucky enough to meet many of his idols.

Phill and Julie both snowboard too and the family, who live in Tobias Grove, Stamford, are looking forward to a trip to the ski slopes of France this Easter.

Ollie dreams of representing Great Britain at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing – and also at the games in 2026 and 2030.