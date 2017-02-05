Report highway faults to Lincolnshire County Council online

Lincolnshire County Council is asking people to report potholes, faulty traffic lights or any other highways issue via its online reporting system.

The system can be found at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/faultreporting, is the quickest and easiest way to alert the highways team to an issue.

And unlike emails, phone calls and third-party websites, reports made in this way are at a significantly lower cost to the authority.

Another disadvantage of using third-party websites is it that it is more difficult for the council to keep you updated.

In contrast, the council’s online system allows you to sign up for direct updates, telling you what action is being taken and when the issue is likely to be resolved.

Executive member for highways Richard Davies (Con) said: “Once we’re aware of a problem, we can get it dealt with. Although we regularly inspect all our roads, with more than 5,000 miles of highways to look after it’s not possible for us to be aware of all issues, all of the time.”

Anything that poses an immediate danger can be reported by calling 01522 782070.