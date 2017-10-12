Putting fun into Anna’s Hope run

Families and children put the fun into the Anna’s Hope 5k Fun Run on Sunday.

The event, which is popular with young and old alike, took place ahead of the Perkins Great Eastern Run - a half marathon through the streets of Peterborough.

And everyone entered into the spirit of the event with great gusto with many choosing to dress up as animals, superheroes and, of course, fairies - the mascot of the children’s charity Anna’s Hope. Run mascot Dinomite also made an appearance and showed his support for the cause by donning an Anna’s Hope badge.

Every penny raised from the fun run will go towards helping children and young people with brain tumours and their families.

Charity founder Carole Hughes was herself dressed as a fairy and got the race underway with a swish of her wand.

She said: “The Anna’s Hope 5k Fun Run has grown over the years and become a great way to raise funds and awareness for local charities.

“I was amazed at the support we got from the local community and it was great to celebrate with them with some cake at the end of the run.

“It was also very special to see several families of children with brain tumours entered the run this year.”