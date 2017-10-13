Princess Anne visits centre for deafblind in Bourne

Princess Anne captivated staff and residents at a centre for deafblind people in Bourne when she toured the sensory facilities it provides.

The princess attended the Bourne Resource Centre run by charity Sense today (October 13) where she toured the building and saw how the senses of users of the centre are stimulated though activities.

During the tour, the princess, who was wearing a thigh-length tweed jacket, gold earrings, black trousers and boots, witnessed a ‘sound bath’ session in which staff stimulated residents by playing instruments such as drums and maracas.

In a heartwarming speech, HRH, said: “I would struggle to find more places like this. They are not easy to come by. Here is a good lesson in growing services.

“With the right people and the right place you can make a real difference.

“It is really nice to see people understand what Sense is doing.”

Speaking before the princess, Gillain Morbey, Sense chief executive said: “As social care centres and charities are struggling centres like this are even more important.

“Working together is the only way we are going to come through some of the challenges we are experiencing at the moment.”

Other dignitaries attending the event included the chairman of South Kesteven District Council Bob Sampson and the mayor of Bourne councillor Paul Fellows.

The princess was due to visit the centre in February but had to cancel after her helicopter suffered a malfunction.

Full story and pictures in next week’s paper.