‘Portraits’ was Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society’s latest subject

The competition subject for the November meeting of the Stamford and Rutland Photographic Society was ‘portraits’ and this resulted in a wide interpretation of the subject, including children on the beach, black and white images, and professional models.

Wally Lodge won the annual best portrait cup with his portrait of a gentleman enjoying a swift pint. The cup competition was judged by Don Lambert, the renowned Stamford portrait photographer who also provided a critique of all the other entries.

No more castles on Skegness beach by Tom Carlill

Tom Carlill won the Individual monthly competition with his colourful shot taken at an unusual angle of a child enjoying the sand at Skegness. Tom was also successful in the group monthly competition where his selection of images took first place and wowed members with the creative lighting and engaging subjects.

St John Burkett’s well composed image of a young lady taken through the side of a series of beach huts took second place in the Individual competition.

Veronica Watson came third in the individual section with an emotional image of a tearful young boy.

Her series of images for the group competition, where she was placed second, were in monochrome and the character of each of her subjects was clearly on display in the pictures.

Ethiopian Cowherd Girl by Veronica Watson

The name of the club was changed at its AGM to include ‘Rutland’ to better reflect the area its members come from.