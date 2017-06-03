Popular festival makes a welcome return to town

Bourne will be bursting with booze, bands and food this weekend as a festival takes place in the town for the 16th time.

The ever-popular Bourne Festival will take place on the Wellhead Field today (June 2)until Sunday (June 4) and a number of bands from the area will be captivating the crowds including Revolver, Great Pretender and Clutching at Straws.

There will also be a yummy selection of treats from around the region in its food court, as well as fairground rides, and a craft fair.

And festival-goers can wash their food down with a selection of beers, ciders and 80 ales, with 50 hailing from breweries in the local area.

Neil Bothwell, event coordinator of the Bourne and District Round Table, which organised the event, said: “We really want to encourage people to come down to enjoy themselves - there is a lot to do - a lot of live bands - a lot of ales. We hope that people will come and support us.

“It is a community event run completely by volunteers - every penny we make is put back into the community.

“We have a lot of support from the local businesses.We hope the weather is going to be kind to us.”

Those that attend will have the chance to sample a limited edition pale ale and a steam beer, provided by Marston’s Brewery in Burton-upon-Trent.

The Round Table has joined forces with Hopshackle Brewery in Market Deeping to create a 4.2 per cent pale amber session ale, RefeRectum, which will be on sale at the festival.

For its final day on Sunday, the festival will be opened by Bourne singer Chloe Harrison.

Among the breweries represented at the festival will be the Fuddy Duck Brewery from Kirton, Baker’s Dozen Brewing Co.in Ketton and Wisbeach’s Elgood’s Brewery.

Foodies will be able to enjoy food from five caterers at the festival such as StrEATFresh from Newborough who will be serving up street food and Groovy Foods, a hot dog and burger seller.

There will also be a new face in the food court this year in the shape of Coffee Cafe from Deeping St James.

The cost for the festival is £3 for those aged 11 and over, under 11s are free and a weekend pass is priced at £5.

The event is open between 6pm and 11pm today, 11am and 11pm on Saturday and 11am and 10pm on Sunday.