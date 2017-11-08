Poppy parades go ahead despite lack of police to manage traffic

Remembrance Day parades will still take place despite the police’s decision not to carry out traffic management duties during them.

Veterans and members of the public will pay their respects over the weekend.

But organisers feared that some of the parades would not go ahead due to the police’s decision.

The forces want event organisers to arrange and pay for traffic management solutions for their parade.

This added cost put some of the parades at risk.

Peter Garratt, the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) Poppy Appeal organiser for Bourne and District, said: “It caused us an awful lot of problems.

“We were only offered one or two officers to close the roads.

“We worked with Bourne Town Council and the Len Pick Trust to resolve this.

“The Len Pick Trust has agreed to pay £804 for the traffic management.

“It’s ironic that we are having to call on another charity to run this event.

“Considering what the parade is about the police’s decision is disgusting.

“I bet there is no problem in shutting the roads in London for the Cenotaph parade.”

To take part in the Bourne parade report to the bus station by 10am for a 10.20am start. Anyone wishing to lay a private wreath should speak to the stewards at the Memorial Garden by 10.35am.

There will be a service at 10.45am followed by a two minutes silence. There will then be a service in the Abbey Church.

Adrian Smith, Len Pick Trust manager, said: “After an evaluation of the request and bearing in mind the importance of the Act of Remembrance, of which the parade for many years has been considered to be an integral part, a decision was made by the trustees to provide funding for the provision of traffic management services by a specialist contractor to ensure the safety of all participants thus enabling the parade to proceed.”

Organisers of the Poppy Appeal parade in Stamford are to have police officers carrying out traffic management duty this year.

It is unclear however if this will continue in 2018 or if it will be withdrawn.

To take part in the Stamford parade meet at Star Lane for 10.30am on Sunday for a 10.50am start. The march will head to the War Memorial for the Last Post and a two minutes silence plus wreath laying.

Alf Dewis, RBL Remembrance parade co-ordinator for Oakham, blamed a cut in funding nationally for the police’s decision.

He said: “We used to have a police car at the front and the rear of the parade and officers to control the traffic.

“This year they said that we had to put bollards out to stop the traffic. Luckily Rutland County Council and Tarmac have agreed to cover the cost of this which was about £500.

“If they hadn’t agreed to this then we would have had to pay the bill out of the money which we collected whcih could have been used to help someone in need.

“Some RBL groups may have to cancel their parades as they will not have the money.”

Marchers will leave the market place at 2pm before heading along the High Street to All Saints Church for a service at 2.30pm.

There will be a wreath laying at the cenotaph at 3.15pm before the Lord Lieutenant of Rutland, Laurence Howard, will take the salute near the Congregational Church, on High Street.

Phil Dilks, chairman of Langtoft and Deepings RBL, said: “The parade this year will be staffed by volunteers who will do road management duties.

“There were no concerns that the parade will not go ahead and it will be safe. It’s important that all parades go ahead.”

Members of the Langtoft and Deepings RBL team will place poopies and crosses at war graves on Saturday at 1pm in Deeping St James before heading to Market Deeping, Barholme, Langtoft and Baston.

Then on Sunday marchers will eet at 9.30am at the Co-op, on Godsey Lane, in Market Deeping, for a parade to St Guthlac’s Church for a 10am church service, wreath laying and two minutes silence.

There is also a service on Sunday at Priory Church, Deeping St James, at 3pm.

In Uppingham there is a service at the St Peter and St Paul Parish Church starting at 10am on Sunday. Councillor Alec Crombie, mayor of Uppingham, will then lay a wreath at the cenotaph.

Chief Constable Bill Skelly said: “Lincolnshire Police is immensely proud to support Remembrance Day parades, honouring those who fought for our country.

“In the last 18 months, we have been working closely with parade organisations and their members to develop their understanding of their roles and responsibilities in delivering Remembrance events that are both safe and lawful.

“I am delighted that so many have engaged with us and that many parades are now able to proceed with little or no impact on the other commitments that Lincolnshire Police have to provide daily policing.

“Remembrance Day will remain an important event in our policing calendar and I will continue to work with organisers to make these events as safe as possible.”

Chief Superintendent Andy Lee, of Leicestershire Police, said: “As a force we are keen to pay our respects and remember the fallen, and at some of the larger parades there will be a visible police presence to engage with the community and maintain public safety.

“In previous years, officers in attendance at parades have been involved in assisting with road closures and traffic management along parade routes due to the lack of formal traffic management arrangements.

“However, this had an impact on our day-to-day operations and demands. This is not something that we can sustain alongside making sure we are able to respond to incidents anywhere in the county.

“Police powers to close roads are only to be used in emergency situations, at a road traffic collision, for example, and it would be inappropriate for us to use these powers for planned parades such as these.”