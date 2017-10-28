Poppy Appeal gets underway across area

The Poppy Appeal was officially launched on Thursdayand gets underway across the area in earnest this weekend.

The Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion will start on Monday with poppies on sale across town. There will be manned stalls in Morrisons, Waitrose and Sainsbury’s once again with the help of RAF Wittering, Royal Engineers and Military Working Dogs and of course the army of civilian volunteers that help each year.

There will also be a coffee morning at Stamford Town Hall on Friday, November 3, and a stall in the High Street on November 10 and 11.

Stamford raised £50,014 last year, second in Lincolnshire after Lincoln city and a silver platter was presented to the Poppy Team from Lincolnshire British Legion. Jim Jackson, Poppy Appeal organiser, is hoping to at least match that sum this year.

In Oakham, shops will also be supporting the Poppy Appeal and collectors will be in the area. There will also be a Royal British Legion stall on Oakham Market on Saturday, November 11.

Enquiries regarding purchase of poppies and wreaths should be directed to appeal organiser Gwyn Andrews on 07853 281265.

Oakham’s annual service will take place in All Saints’ Church at 2.30pm on Sunday, November 12, before which the military and other contingents will march.

There will be a short act of remembrance at 11am on Saturday, November 11.

Rutland Concert Band, together with Rutland Choral Society, will present a programme of Music for Remembrance in All Saints’ Church on Saturday, November 11, at 7.30pm. The programme will be made up of remembrance and military themed works by a range of popular composers.

Tickets are £5 from Oakham Wines, on the door, or by e-mailing rutlandconcertband@gmail.com.

In Uppingham, there are no house-to-house collections this year but there will be collection boxes in schools, pubs and shops.

There will also be a street collection on Friday, November 3, Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11.

Last year Uppingham raised £6,874 and organisers said it would be “wonderful to approach this figure again”.

The Bourne branch of the legion will be holding its annual service on Sunday, November 12. The parade will leave the bus station at 10.20am with the service starting at 10.45am in the Memorial Gardens, followed by a service in the Abbey Church at 11.15am.

The garden of remembrance will be in front of the Darby and Joan Hall and will be dedicated on Saturday, November 4 at 2pm.

A service of remembrance will be held on Sunday, November 5, at 4pm in St Mary’s Church, Ketton.