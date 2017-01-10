South Kesteven District Council wants your views on potential tax increase

The district council wants residents and businesses to give their views on a possible increase in council tax for 2017/18.

Central Government has given South Kesteven District Council the opportunity to increase council tax by £5 a year for a Band D property which would generate an extra £231,000 per year to invest in the council’s priorities.

Coun Bob Adams, Leader of SKDC, said: “Before making this decision, we want to hear from the local community. We know every penny counts, and are mindful of the impact an increase in council tax will have.

“However, as over 66 per cent of our residents live in lower banded properties, the approximate increase would only be seven pence a week.

“Over the last five years we have experienced a 45 per cent reduction in funding from central government and by 2019 we will need to be entirely self-sufficient. Despite this, we’ve successfully maintained frontline services.”

Coun Terl Bryant, Executive Member for Finance and IT, said: “SKDC continues to work hard to create an environment that is business and customer focused and we currently have one of the lowest council tax levels in the country.

“While we’ve been given permission by the Government to increase our element of council tax by £5 a year per Band D property, we would like to hear the views of local people.”

SKDC is inviting all stakeholders to share their views online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk

The survey closes on January 29, 2017. The comments residents and businesses make will help the authority to make its decision on council tax levels for 2017/18 on March 2, 2017.