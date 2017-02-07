Plans for homes off Kettering Road in Stamford refused by planning committee

Plans for 29 houses off Kettering Road in Stamford were unanimously refused at a meeting this afternnon (Tuesday).

Kier submitted the plans after a previous application for 48 homes on the same site was refused in 2014 - and the refusal upheld by the planning inspector.

But after a three and a half hour debate by South Kesteven District Council’s development control committee, the application was refused, which was greeted with a round of applause by those gathered.

There were 14 people who spoke in opposition to the plans, many of those from the Stamford! Protect Our Green Spaces group - and only one person who spoke in favour of the application, who was speaking on behalf of Kier.

Afterwards, Ian Campbell from the campaign group, which was set up to fight the original application, said they were “naturally delighted”.

But he said the fight would only end when the land was no longer designated for residential development - something the campaigners believe is wrong.

