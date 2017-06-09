Nick Boles’ right-hand man Ben Bradley wins Mansfield seat

The man who has been covering for Grantham and Stamford MP Nick Boles while he’s been battling cancer won a seat in his own right.

In the Mansfield seat, Conservative candidate Ben Bradley ousted Labour MP Sir Alan Meale, who had held the seat for 30 years.

It is the first time in election history that Mansfield has turned blue.

Mr Bradley had been holding surgeries in the Grantham and Stamford constituency, while Mr Boles, who retained his seat, underwent treatment for cancer.

The Mansfield results in full:

Ben Bradley, The Conservative Party Candidate, 23,392

Alan Meale, Labour Party, 22,335

Sid Pepper, UK Independence Party (UKIP) 2,654

Anita Prabhakar, Liberal Democrats, 697

Philip Shields, Independent, 1,079