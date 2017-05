Deepings West and Rural results are in - it’s another win for the Conservatives.

Rosemary Woolley is the latest Tory to be wearing a wide grin this evening.

I did try and speak with her just after the result came in to find out her reaction but she darted out of the hall after speaking to an election official, saying she needed the toilet, and there was no stopping her.

Ashley Baxter (Ind) 804

Bob Broughton (Ind) 549

Rosemary Woolley (Con) 1119 - WIN