Lincolnshire County Council: Deepings East

The final result tonight is the Deepings East ward and the winner is... you guessed it - the Tories.

Barry Dobson takes the seat controversially from Labour and Co-operative candidate Phil Deaks.

It’s a Tory whitewash in Lincolnshire and across the country in general.

You have to admit, on the strength of tonight’s results, the Tories look line sure-fire winners in the General Election too.

Adam Brookes (Lib Dem) 388

Phil Dilks (Labour and Co-operative) 901

Barry Dobson (Con)1059

Mr Dobson said he was surprised by the result tonight as he was up against a very good candidate in Phil Dilks.

And it is time for me to sleep! Hope you have enjoyed tonight’s coverage of the elections.