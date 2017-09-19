Police investigating break-in at Pointon church

A church in Pointon has been broken into and items stolen.

Between midday on Tuesday, September 12, and 9.30am on Saturday, September 16, Christchurch in Pinfold Close, Pinfold Lane, Pointon, was broken into and items including toilet rolls, tea bags and coffee were stolen. A spade was stolen from a nearby shed to gain entry through a window.

Last December the church was broken into and similar items stolen including a brass wall clock.

If anybody has information about the break-in they should call the police on 101 and quote incident 202 of September 17 or call crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.