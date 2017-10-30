Police dealing with vandalism spree in Deepings

A spate of vandalism has been reported in the Deepings, two of which left vehicles damaged.

Wing mirrors on two vehicles parked in Duchess Drive, Market Deeping, were vandalised between 8pm last Wednesday and 8am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a white Ford Fiesta van parked in Linchfield Road, Deeping St James, had its wing mirror kicked off at about 10.30pm last Tuesday.

Finally, police are looking for four youths in connection with a window being smashed at a house in Lark Rise, Deeping St James, at about 8.45pm last Wednesday.

The youths were seen to throwing a ball into a garden and then throwing something at the window, causing it to break.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number(s) 450 of October 25 (Lark Rise), 43 of October 25 (Linchfield Road) and/or 333 of October 28 (Duchess Drove).

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.