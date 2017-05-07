Playgroup summer fun ahead

Youngsters at a village playgroup are looking forward to some exciting summer fun thanks to a gift from their local convenience store.

Children and staff from the playgroup at Corby Glen went along to the Co-op in the village High Street to collect a cheque for £920.

The money was part of a £31,000 payout from Co-op businesses across the Stamford area to good causes nominated by customers.

Corby Glen playgroup leader Susan Hodgson said the money it received was being spent on outdoor equipment for the youngsters, including sand and water trays, and building materials which can be adapted for play.

The cash has also been put to good use buying gardening items for a vegetable plot being set up for the children at the Ron Dawson Centre on Swinstead Road, where the playgroup meets.

The donation is the largest so far of several made to the playgroup by the Co-op.

Mrs Hodgson said: “We are only a small group and really appreciate the help we have received from the shop and its customers.”

Other local Co-op donations have been made to (amount in brackets) South Witham Village Playgroup (£826), Billingborough Village Hall (£1,600), Three Counties Dog Rescue (£1,787), 1st Uppingham Scout Group (£1,470) Friends of Leighfield School (£1,481), Rotary Club of Uppingham Charitable Trust (£1,451).

Nationally, 4,000 good causes are sharing a total pot of £9 million.

