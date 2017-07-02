Physical theatre group headlines family event

A theatre group will be the star attraction at a family fun day.

The annual Bourne Lions Family Fun Day takes place on the Recreation Ground in the town on Sunday, July 9, and will include a children’s football competition, dog show and a wealth of stalls.

Heading the line-up at the event will be the Rhubarb Theatre, which will be performing its brand of humorous physical theatre.

One of three shows the group will perform entitled ‘The Three Suitcases’ is described as “silly and sweet” and includes mime, theatre and music.

Proceeds from the event, which will also include a performance from dance group JHH Dance and fairground rides, will be donated to groups in the community by its organisers Bourne Lions.

Lynne Roberts, of Bourne Lions said: “This is the Bourne Lions’ way to raise money and give back to the community.”

She added: “It is a family day - there will be fun and entertainment for all the family.”

Visitors will be able to browse a wide selection of stalls at the fun day, including one provided by Bourne business Cookie Box, which will be serving a range of soft-baked cookies.

As part of the day, an under 9s football tournament has been organised by Bourne Town Junior Football Club, while animal lovers will be able to enjoy a dog show provided by On The Ball Dog Care and Training.

The Bourne Lions is part of Lions Clubs International, the largest service charity in the world, which celebrated its 100th birthday on June 7 this year.

To mark the anniversary The Bourne Lions provided a bench for Elsea Park.

The family fun day runs between 11am and 5pm and admission is free.