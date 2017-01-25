Permanent footpath to be built in Market Deeping by housing developer

A new permanent footpath will be installed at a development in Market Deeping, the builder behind the scheme has said.

Charles Church East Midlands is building a collection of two, four and five bedroom homes at its The Brambles development off Godsey Lane.

The construction of the new houses has meant that the original dirt track footpath has had to be diverted.

A temporary gravel pathway has been laid to mark the new route. Charles Church has vowed to replace that with an asphalt footpath, perfect for walking and cycling.

Daniel Hadaway, of Charles Church East Midlands, said: “We are aware that there have been some concerns about the gravel path which has been installed at our The Brambles development.

“We’d like to reassure people that we plan to relay that pathway with asphalt as soon as it is possible to do so. Once complete, this will be a big improvement on the previous dirt track and will be a boost for both pedestrians and cyclists.

“We know that the pathway is well used by people travelling to the supermarket, schools and the park.

“A contractor has been ordered to complete the installation works. The new path will link to an existing footpath on land owned by Tesco. We are currently waiting for permission from Tesco and then we will be able to proceed.

“Lincolnshire County Council is in the process of completing the legalities for diverting the public right of way.”

Market Deeping town councillor Adam Brookes, who had previously called on developers to give more consideration to cyclists and pedestrians, welcomed the move but said a tarmac footpath was the “minimum to be reasonably expected”.

He was also concerned the council had not designated it a cycle track, meaning cyclists couldn’t legally use it and that it did not meet the minimum width to be considered a shared footpath for cyclists and pedestrians.

Coun Brookes added: “The question that remains is why didn’t Charles Church build according to their own plans in the first place. The problem seems to have been a failure to work together with Tesco.

“The importance of this footpath is only going to grow as further houses are built in Deeping St James and it is vital that the benefits it can provide in promoting walking and cycling are not reduced by poor design by Charles Church.”